Two Israeli companies, SentinelOne and Wibbitz, placed in the top 10 of 500 companies featured in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 North America Rankings list for 2019. The list was published Thursday by the London multinational Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

The annual list, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, ranks the fastest-growing public and private companies in North America in technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech sectors, based on the percentage of their revenue growth over the past four years (2015-2018.)

“Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and US technology, media, and telecommunications leader of the 2019 winners.

Deloitte also has separate lists for specific regions of the world, including Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA.) In September, the multinational published the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list, highlighting the fastest-growing companies in that region in 2018. Twenty-three Israeli companies were ranked on the list, including a software startup in the top 10. The list was based on the percentage of revenue growth from 2014 – 2017.

In the North America list, SentinelOne took 7th place with a growth rate of 10,275 percent, while Wibbitz placed 8th with growth of 9,083 percent.

Founded in 2013, SentinelOne is a US-Israeli cybersecurity company delivering autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that prevents, detects, responds, and hunts attacks across all vectors. SentinelOne says it is the only solution providing full visibility from edge to cloud across the network. In June, the company raised $120 million in a Series D round, bringing its total capital raised to date to $230 million.

In September, SentinelOne was named to Forbes’ round-up of America’s 50 “most promising” artificial intelligence companies, which featured another nine Israeli-founded companies.

Wibbitz, meanwhile, was founded in 2011 as a video creation platform that allows publishers and brands to leverage patented AI technology to simplify video production processes. The company has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, Paris, and London, and says it supports video creation for over 600 partners, including Bloomberg, Reuters, Conde Nast, Hearst, and TripAdvisor. Wibbitz also previously partnered with in celeb news site TMZ and Yad Vashem, the official memorial to Holocaust victims in Israel.

Wibbitz founders Zohar Dayan and Yotam Cohen. Courtesy.

Other Israeli-founded companies peppered the North America Fast 500 list including cloud computing startups Redis Labs in 205th place, biotech company Orgenesis Inc. in the 208th spot, and fintech firm Tipalti in the 300th spot on the list.



Meanwhile, Israeli marketing startup PowerInBox featured in the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list. The company offers email marketers solutions including animation, geographic targeting, and real-time capabilities to ensure higher clickthrough rates. PowerInBox had revenue growth of 8,808 percent over the course of four years, according to Deloitte.

The 23 other Israeli companies featured on the Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA list include Monday.com, the visual project management platform, WSC Sports Technologies, providing innovative automation solutions for sports, PubPlus, a revenue attribution platform for publishers, Optimove, a relationship marketing platform, and WalkMe, the software-as-a-service company that helps users navigate the features of other web-based services.

Strossle International AB, a Swedish media tech company using artificial intelligence to distribute content, took the number one spot on the EMEA list with a growth of 19,900 percent over four years.

Over the last quarter of a century, the Fast 500 program has honored nearly 6,000 companies across North America. This year, New York-based robotic process automation provider UiPath took the number one spot with revenue growth of 37,458 from 2015 to 2018.

“As technology innovation trends toward ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice.

“What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

